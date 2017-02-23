Subscribe to our Content

 

Feb232017

Wilkes All-County Bands at Walker Center Saturday

Wilkes County students selected for all-county middle and high school bands will perform Saturday at Wilkes Community College’s John A. Walker Community Center.  Each year, middle and high school students from the West, North, Central, and East schools in Wilkes audition for spots in the all-county middle and high school bands. The middle school all-county band has 81 members and the high school all-county band has 71 members.  The Middle School and High School Band Clinic and Performance at the Walker Center on Saturday begin at 2 p.m. Admission is free.  

