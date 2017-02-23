Wilkesboro PD Warns: Scammers and Amazon Cards

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:05AM

Wilkesboro Police are warning about SCAMMERS! The scammers are asking people to pay for big online purchases — like cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs and tractors — with Amazon gift cards. Posing as sellers, scammers say they need to sell a car fast — maybe they’re in the military or about to deploy. They tell you to pay with an Amazon gift card. Wilkesboro Police warns: Don’t do it. Amazon gift cards aren’t a way to pay someone — you can only use them at Amazon.com. Scammers also might ask you to use Amazon gift cards to pay for electronics, taxes, bail money, debts, or utility or cable bills. So if someone asks you to pay with an Amazon gift card, it’s a scam. If you share the code from an Amazon gift card with someone, you’re giving that person control of the money on the card. By the time you realize it’s a scam and report it, the money will likely be gone. So, if someone who wants you to pay with an Amazon gift card, don’t do it and report it to the FTC.