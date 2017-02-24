Area Hospitals Visitation Restrictions Due to Flu
To protect the health of patients, their loved ones and the medical staff, as of 7 a.m. today, Friday, Feb. 24, Wilkes Regional Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have implemented temporary visitor restrictions that will remain in effect through the remainder of the flu season. Effective today at Wilkes Regional and Baptist Medical, children age 12 and under may not visit patients. Exceptions for extreme family circumstances may be allowed, but parents or guardians need to get permission from the patient’s nurse. Only healthy adult visitors and healthy family members age 13 and older are permitted to visit patients. Also, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin issued the same measures on Tuesday with only healthy family members age 13 and older are allowed to visit. The restrictions are until further notice.
Reader Comments