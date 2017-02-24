Missing Wilkes Juveniles
The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of two juveniles. On August 22, 2016, Ethan Burns was reported missing from his foster home on Mulberry Mill Road. Ethan is believed to be a runaway still in Wilkes. He is 16, 5'8", 180 lbs, has blond hair, and blue eyes. Then on February 16, Stephanie Belt was reported missing from her home on Germantown Road. Stephanie left her residence to get on the school bus nut never made it to the bus stop. She is 5'5", 100 lbs, with wavy blondish brown hair, and blue eyes. It is believed that Ethan and Stephanie may be together. The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone sees or know the whereabouts of Stephanie Belt or Ethan Burns, to call the Sheriff's Office at 336-903-7600 or call 911.
