NC Blue Alert System
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which is overseen by the State Highway Patrol, has announced the implementation of the N.C. Blue Alert system. The system is used to notify the public when any law enforcement officer in North Carolina has been violently attacked and a suspect is being sought. State Highway Patrol telecommunications will issue the alert along with descriptions of the suspect. The information will be broadcast on radio and television, DOT message boards and on terminals at all retail locations of the N.C. Education Lottery. Blue Alert began in 2015 as a nation-wide initiative in honor of two New York City police detectives assassinated in 2014. The Blue Alert system is modeled after the AMBER and Silver Alert systems currently in place in every state. Twenty-seven states, including NC, have implemented the Blue Alert program.
