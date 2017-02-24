Still Reeling from Job Loss in Wilkesboro
Some former Lowe's employees are still reeling from the news they received this week. While in the midst of hiring, Lowe's also did some firing. Lowe’s Home Improvement announced just last week that they would be hiring for 600 jobs at the contact center and central production operations in Wilkesboro. Then, Tuesday Lowes's Companies announced the elimination of 70 jobs at its customer support center in Wilkesboro as part of the latest phase of a company-wide restructuring which will also eliminate over 400 corporate positions at Lowe’s headquarters in Mooresville. Those who found out Tuesday that they are no longer employed will receive a severance package and some may be eligible to apply later for other jobs within the company.
