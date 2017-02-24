Subscribe to our Content

 

Feb242017

WCC SkillsUSA on Monday

Friday, February 24, 2017

Wilkes Community College will host the high school Region 7 SkillsUSA Conference and Career Showcase on February 27. The public is encouraged to attend the event of advanced professional skills demonstrated by the high school students. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Walker Center. The awards ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m. Many business and industry partners attend to view the talent level of potential future employees. The 2016 regional event included over 400 high school student competitors and 300 career showcase participants from high schools in the 21 counties that make up Region 7. Last year over 75 business and industry representatives attended, and elected officials from the local, regional and state level came to the event. For more information about the SkillsUSA program, call WCC at 336-838-6219 .

