Monday
Feb272017

NC Pastor Imprisoned in Turkey

DateMonday, February 27, 2017 at 12:16PM

This month, Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Richard Burr (R-NC), and leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committees sent a letter signed by 78 members of Congress to the Turkish President seeking the unconditional release of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been unjustly detained in Turkey since October and denied regular and appropriate access to legal counsel and American consular services. Pastor Andrew Brunson is a Presbyterian pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, and has dedicated 23 years to Christian missionary work in Turkey until he applied for residency and was arrested last year.  NC and 76 other Congressional members are asking for the NC Pastor's release from prison in Turkey. 

