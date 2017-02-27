Subscribe to our Content

 

Monday
Feb272017

NC Youth Hunter Education Skills Tourny

DateMonday, February 27, 2017 at 12:17PM

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has set the schedule for the 40th annual Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments (YHEST). More than 4,000 students will compete in events in March including shotgun, archery, rifle, orienteering and a written hunting skills exam. Competition is conducted on senior (high school) and junior (middle and elementary schools) divisional levels, with team and individual awards. Home-schooled students and teams representing 4-H or FFA also can compete.  For more information about the Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament, go to www.ncwildlife.org

