Monday
Feb272017

Traffic Stop and Drug Charges

DateMonday, February 27, 2017 at 12:20PM

A traffic stop led to drug charges in Wilkesboro.  An officer observed a car on Curtis Bridge Road without a registration plate.  The car was pulled and the officer saw a gun in the backseat.  All the occupants of the car was questioned and the car searched.  Officers found drugs including heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia.  Freddie Lewis, Jr. of Boomer was arrested and charged with felony counts of possession and trafficking of heroin and possession of meth.  Two others in the car were arrested on outstanding warrants.

