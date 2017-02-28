Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Health Foundation Grant Info | Main | NC Sen Tillis and Probation Officer Protection Act »
Tuesday
Feb282017

Flu Season Visitation Limitations at Area Hospitals

DateTuesday, February 28, 2017 at 12:13PM

As we first announced last week, the local hospitals currently have limited visiting due to the flu season. As of Friday, Feb. 24, WRMC and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have implemented temporary visitor restrictions that will remain in effect through the remainder of the flu season.  Currently, children age 12 and under may not visit patients. Exceptions for extreme family circumstances may be allowed, but parents or guardians need to get permission from the patient’s nurse. Only healthy adult visitors and healthy family members age 13 and older are permitted to visit patients. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin issued the same measures on Tuesday with only healthy family members age 13 and older are allowed to visit.  The restrictions are until further notice.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.