NC Sen Tillis and Probation Officer Protection Act
Earlier this month, Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the Probation Officer Protection Act of 2017—a bill that will protect probation officers and enhance their ability to do their job by giving them authority to arrest a third party who forcibly interferes with an officer’s performance of his or her official duties. “Our probation officers also need the ability to protect themselves, and this bipartisan legislation will give them the necessary authority to arrest individuals who threaten their safety or interfere with their job performance that is so crucial to the safety of our communities,” said Senator Tillis.
