Outbuilding Break-Ins
Two outbuildings were broken into: one with damage only and the other with a theft. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called concerning an outbuilding break-in on South Recreation Road. A door was forced open causing 500 dollars in damages, but no items were reported stolen. Then a victim on Ruff Road in Wilkesboro reported their outbuilding entered with equipment stolen. The stolen property included two chainsaws, Husqvarna and Poland, valued at 275 dollars. No suspects were given with either report.
Reader Comments