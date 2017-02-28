WCC Small Business Center Seminars
The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for March that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants, however attendees must pre-register to participate. Marketing Your Small Business on Facebook – March 1, 2017, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Wilkes County Chamber of Commerce. In this seminar, participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page in addition to information about promotions, advertisements, and ways to enhance the impact for a business online.
Reader Comments