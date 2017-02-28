Subscribe to our Content

 

Tuesday
Feb282017

WCC Small Business Center Seminars

DateTuesday, February 28, 2017 at 12:21PM

The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for March that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants, however attendees must pre-register to participate.  Marketing Your Small Business on Facebook – March 1, 2017, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Wilkes County Chamber of Commerce. In this seminar, participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page in addition to information about promotions, advertisements, and ways to enhance the impact for a business online.

