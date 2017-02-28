Wilkes Health Foundation Grant Info
The Health Foundation is Wilkes offers scholarships and grants throughout the year. One of those grant opportunities is The Challenge Grant. By definition, The Challenge Grant is designed to help local non-profits encourage support from the community to build a sustainable fundraising or development program. The 2017 Challenge Grant cycle is open now through March 6th. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the application process or the application itself, please contact The Health Foundation office at (336) 838-1949.
Reader Comments