Friday
Feb032017

Dry Eye Season

Friday, February 3, 2017

If your eyes feel like the Sahara desert or your vision seems blurrier than usual, don’t panic. It may just be seasonal dry eye. “The most common type of dry eye is evaporative dry, which is often worse in the wintertime,” said Michelle D. Patel, M.D., assistant professor of ophthalmology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Patel offers these tips to help relieve seasonal dry eye:  Reduce reading or heavy computer use, which can worsen dry eye; Have humidifiers in the house and office; Don’t allow car heater to blow on your face; Take omega-3 as fish or flax seed oil; and Use over-the-counter artificial tears. Patel cautions that it can take 6 to 8 weeks to notice improvement, but if the symptoms last longer than that you should see a doctor 

