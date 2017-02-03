Foxx on Healthcare Meeting
The House Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), held a hearing this week to examine the failures and consequences of the 2010 health care law and to discuss patient-centered solutions. “For nearly seven years, Americans have struggled as they’ve seen their health care costs skyrocket, their plans canceled and their choices and access to quality care diminished,” Chairwoman Foxx said. Small businesses gave first-hand accounts of how Obamacare has increased costs, limited choices, and made it harder to provide health care for employees. The Committee stated: As Congress moves forward repealing and replacing Obamacare, committee members will continue to explore positive reforms that protect and empower small businesses to provide their employees with patient-centered, affordable health care.
