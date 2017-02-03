Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC and Golden Leaf Scholarships | Main | Dry Eye Season »
Friday
Feb032017

NC's Eastern Music Festival

DateFriday, February 3, 2017 at 11:50AM

Eastern Music Festival is honored to announce the addition of three acclaimed musicians to its 2017 lineup of faculty artists to teach and perform during the Festival’s upcoming 56th season. Eastern Music Festival, which was begun in 1961 in Greensboro, stands among the nation’s premier summer music educational programs and performance festivals. For the 2016 season, EMF presented over 65 performances in venues throughout the Triad such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church and Appalachian State University. EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival. Eastern Music Festival returns June 24- July 29, 2017, for its 56th season.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.