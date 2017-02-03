NC's Eastern Music Festival
Eastern Music Festival is honored to announce the addition of three acclaimed musicians to its 2017 lineup of faculty artists to teach and perform during the Festival’s upcoming 56th season. Eastern Music Festival, which was begun in 1961 in Greensboro, stands among the nation’s premier summer music educational programs and performance festivals. For the 2016 season, EMF presented over 65 performances in venues throughout the Triad such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church and Appalachian State University. EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival. Eastern Music Festival returns June 24- July 29, 2017, for its 56th season.
