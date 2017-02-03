Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Feb032017

Not...a Clean Get Away

DateFriday, February 3, 2017 at 11:52AM

If you going to steal money from a restaurant and you don't want to be caught, then you shouldn't give your phone number for a take-out order or used a credit card to pay.  However, this is exactly what a Wilkes County man did at the China Wok this week.  Video surveillance showed the man reach his hand into the tip jar on the counter three different times and take out money.  The man was picking up a take-out order and paid with a credit card, so Police were able to get his phone number and personal information to identify him.  Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

