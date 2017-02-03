Shoplifting and Open Warrant
He was arrested for shoplifting and for an open warrant. Wilkesboro Police were called to Kohls this week regarding a shoplifter being detained. The white male was observed removing an anti-theft device from two bottles of cologne before concealing them and leaving the store. The man, Jason Coles of Wilkesboro, was detained until Police arrived. Coles also had an outstanding failure to appear warrant. He was charged with larceny and the open warrant and taken to the Wilkes County Jail.
