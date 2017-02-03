Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« What to Do with Hospital Lease Funds? | Main | WCC and Golden Leaf Scholarships »
Friday
Feb032017

Shoplifting and Open Warrant

DateFriday, February 3, 2017 at 11:51AM

He was arrested for shoplifting and for an open warrant.  Wilkesboro Police were called to Kohls this week regarding a shoplifter being detained.  The white male was observed removing an anti-theft device from two bottles of cologne before concealing them and leaving the store.  The man, Jason Coles of Wilkesboro, was detained until Police arrived.  Coles also had an outstanding failure to appear warrant.  He was charged with larceny and the open warrant and taken to the Wilkes County Jail.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.