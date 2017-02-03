Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Feb032017

WCC and Golden Leaf Scholarships

DateFriday, February 3, 2017 at 11:50AM

Wilkes Community College announced scholarships are available through a grant made by the Golden LEAF Foundation. Curriculum students may apply for up to $750 per semester, and occupational education students are eligible for up to $250 per term. Awards may be applied toward tuition, fees, books and supplies; transportation; childcare expenses; and testing. Eligible students in Wilkes must demonstrate financial need. Scholarships are awarded during the fall, spring and summer semesters. The deadline for applications for the spring 2017 semester is February 17, 2017. Students interested in applying for a Golden LEAF Scholarship should contact the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office. 

