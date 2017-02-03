Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Feb032017

What to Do with Hospital Lease Funds?

DateFriday, February 3, 2017 at 11:51AM

After receiving a letter of intent from Wake Forest Baptist Medical to lease Wilkes Regional Medical Center, the Town of North Wilkesboro is discussing how to use the lease money.  The final lease has yet to be signed; however the letter of intent indicated about 40 million dollars over 30 years.  Town Commissioners are contemplating taking suggestions from Town Officials and from a Public Hearing as to the uses of the money from the hospital lease. As of now, no final decisions have been made by North Wilkesboro Town Commissioners.

