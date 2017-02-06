Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Feb062017

Credit Card Fraud and Wilkes Victim

DateMonday, February 6, 2017 at 11:52AM

It's another case of credit card fraud being investigated here in Wilkes.  A North Wilkesboro woman called the Wilkes Sheriff's Office after she received notification of credit card orders that she did not make.  Saks Fifth Avenue sent an email that her package was delivered.  The victim contacted Saks and found that a second package had also been ordered using her card.  The victim did not make either order. An investigation is now underway to determine who is using the woman's credit card information without her consent. Since Id Theft is an ever-increasing problem, credit card holders are urged to take precautions and check statements regularly.

