Monday
Feb062017

Foxx Trying to Stop Political Robocalls

DateMonday, February 6, 2017 at 11:38AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has introduced legislation to stop the intrusion of political robocalls in homes across America. H.R. 740, the Robo Calls Off Phones Act or Robo COP Act, expands the types of unsolicited calls restricted by the national Do Not Call Registry to include political robocalls, giving the American people the opportunity to opt out of the bothersome campaign season interruption.  “Every campaign season, like clockwork, families are bombarded by an endless stream of political robocalls,” said FoxxThe Robo COP Act directs the Federal Trade Commission to revise its regulations regarding the National Do Not Call registry to prohibit pre-recorded campaign messages from being sent to telephone numbers on the national registry. The legislation applies strictly to unsolicited, political robocalls where a live person is not available to speak with the individual answering the phone.

