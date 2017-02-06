Fundraiser Planned for House Fire Victims
A fundraiser has been planned for later this month to help two people who lost their house to fire. Traphill Fire Department will hold a pancake supper fundraiser to assist F.D. Holloway and his grandson Mark Holbrook, who lost their home in a fire early Sunday morning. It is believed the fire started from the chimney. The American Red Cross has been assisting the two men. The pancake supper fundraiser will be at the fire station at 6 p.m. on February 18.
