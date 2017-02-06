Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Partnership for Children Grocery Event | Main | Foxx Trying to Stop Political Robocalls »
Monday
Feb062017

Fundraiser Planned for House Fire Victims

DateMonday, February 6, 2017 at 11:38AM

A fundraiser has been planned for later this month to help two people who lost their house to fire.  Traphill Fire Department will hold a pancake supper fundraiser to assist F.D. Holloway and his grandson Mark Holbrook, who lost their home in a fire early Sunday morning.  It is believed the fire started from the chimney. The American Red Cross has been assisting the two men.  The pancake supper fundraiser will be at the fire station at 6 p.m. on February 18.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.