NC Flu Death of a Child
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first child death from flu for the 2016-2017 flu season. A child in the western part of the state died Jan. 24 from complications of influenza. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county and gender are not being released. This flu season, 19 adult flu-associated deaths have been reported in North Carolina, with 14 of those people older than 65. Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including those with underlying heart or lung disease, people older than 65 and children younger than 5. Up to half of children who die from flu have no known medical condition that would have put them at higher risk. If you think you might have the flu, contact your doctor right away for treatment with an antiviral drug to help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. For more information on flu and vaccines, call Wilkes Health at 336-651-7450.
Reader Comments