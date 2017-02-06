Rabies Post Exposure Changes and Wilkes Meeting

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:52AM

The Wilkes Health Dept presented some statewide changes to County Commissioners recently regarding Rabies Post-Exposure Management of dogs and cats. While the new practice has been discussed by the State Legislature, it has not yet become law but is believed that it will be. In the mean time, several counties in the state including Wilkes have implemented or will be implementing the changes. One change--for rabies exposure of a vaccinated dog or cat--the past policy was a booster within 5 days. Now there needs to be immediate veterinary care with rabies booster within 96 hours and observation by owner for 45 days. There are other changes for dealing with unvaccinated exposure and overdue vaccination with exposure. The Board of Health proposes to consider and adopt local rules at its regular meeting one week from today, Monday, February 13, at 5:30 P.M. at the Wilkes County Health Department in Wilkesboro. The proposed rules are available for public comment now. Contact the Wilkes County Health Department or the County Manager’s Office for a copy. If there are public comments, the Board of Health will review comments provided in writing or by email in advance of that meeting and will entertain anyone wishing to speak during the Board of Health meeting. Registration for public comment at the meeting is required by calling (336) 651-7464.