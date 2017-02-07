Nursing Scholarships at WCC
Megan Spicer, a second-year nursing student and graduate of Wilkes Central High School; Whitney Deal, a first-year nursing student and graduate of Wilkes Central High School, and LarkAnn Byrd, a first-year nursing student who was homeschooled and graduated with a high school diploma and an associate degree in art have been named recipients of the 2016-2017 Adrienne Necessary Scholarship. The Adrienne Necessary Scholarship was established at WCC in 2008 by the J.F. Cook Foundation to honor Adrienne Necessary, who was a long-term employee at Cook’s Inc. Adrienne Necessary graduated from WCC in 2001 with a degree in nursing and was later employed by Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
