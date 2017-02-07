Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Vineyard Vandalism | Main | Hunger and Wilkes Partnership for Children »
Tuesday
Feb072017

Nursing Scholarships at WCC

DateTuesday, February 7, 2017 at 9:46AM

Megan Spicer, a second-year nursing student and graduate of Wilkes Central High School; Whitney Deal, a first-year nursing student and graduate of Wilkes Central High School, and LarkAnn Byrd, a first-year nursing student who was homeschooled and graduated with a high school diploma and an associate degree in art have been named recipients of the 2016-2017 Adrienne Necessary Scholarship. The Adrienne Necessary Scholarship was established at WCC in 2008 by the J.F. Cook Foundation to honor Adrienne Necessary, who was a long-term employee at Cook’s Inc. Adrienne Necessary graduated from WCC in 2001 with a degree in nursing and was later employed by Wilkes Regional Medical Center. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.