Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC and Golden Leaf Scholarships | Main | Credit Card Fraud and Wilkes Victim »
Tuesday
Feb072017

Sen Burr on Supreme Court Judge Nominee

DateTuesday, February 7, 2017 at 9:44AM

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) made the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States:  “I applaud President Trump’s selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court. In 2006, the Senate confirmed him without opposition to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit."  Sen Burr stated that Gorsuch is a judge who will continue to operate in accordance with the rule of law and respect for the Constitution.  Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly expressed his desire to have nine Justices serving on the Supreme Court. Burr said:  "Now that the American people have spoken, and the President has nominated a mainstream jurist, I am hopeful that the Senate will come together and swiftly confirm Judge Gorsuch.”

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.