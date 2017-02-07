Sen Burr on Supreme Court Judge Nominee
Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) made the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States: “I applaud President Trump’s selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court. In 2006, the Senate confirmed him without opposition to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit." Sen Burr stated that Gorsuch is a judge who will continue to operate in accordance with the rule of law and respect for the Constitution. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly expressed his desire to have nine Justices serving on the Supreme Court. Burr said: "Now that the American people have spoken, and the President has nominated a mainstream jurist, I am hopeful that the Senate will come together and swiftly confirm Judge Gorsuch.”
Reader Comments