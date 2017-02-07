WCC and Golden Leaf Scholarships
Wilkes Community College awarded Golden LEAF Scholarships to 21 students – 17 curriculum and four continuing education – during the fall 2016 semester. The Golden LEAF Scholarship program, designed to help North Carolinians attend the state’s community colleges, is funded through a $750,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation. Curriculum students may apply for up to $750 per semester, including summer term, and occupational education students are eligible for up to $250 per term. The deadline for applications for the spring 2017 semester is February 17, 2017. Students interested in applying for a Golden LEAF Scholarship should contact the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office
