Wilkes Vets and the Flag
The Wilkes Register of Deeds Office was recently given a US Flag by the Wilkes County Marine Corps League. The Wilkes Register of Deeds Office needed a flag to use for a background when taking pictures of Veterans applying for the "Thank a Veteran" program which began February 1. Register of Deeds partnered with the Wilkes Chambers of Commerce in hopes that all local business leaders will participate in offering a discount to our Veterans in appreciation for their service to our Country. Veterans are invited to contact the Register of Deeds Office about the Thank You Program.
