Jenkins Millwork LLC Incentive Package Approved
A local company is expanding and hiring. The Wilkes County Commissioners met Tuesday for their first session this month. The Board received the Economic Investment Agreement with Jenkins Millwork, LLC, which currently operates in the former Carolina Glove facility. They are purchasing land and expanding at the Intersection of Industrial Drive and Stokes Street in Wilkesboro. In addition to the current 52 employees, Jenkins has agreed to hire 10 more and to invest 4.2 million dollars. The county agrees to appropriate $22,512 annually back to the company from taxes collected. A public hearing was held before the meeting concerning the investment agreement, but no one had comment.
Reader Comments