Merlefest Line-Up: Still Adding Names
MerleFest, scheduled for April 27-30, 2017, has announced five more artists added to the MerleFest 2017 lineup! This year marks MerleFest’s 30th celebration. The annual homecoming of musicians and music fans returns to Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. The star-packed lineup for MerleFest 2017 is still being developed. The line-up slated for this year's event can be found at MerleFest.org. Tickets for MerleFest 2017 are on sale now and may be purchased at MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. The festival is offering a three-tiered pricing structure. Early Bird Tier 1 ticket discount is available through February 16, 2017.
Reader Comments