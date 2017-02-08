Our Mission Fund Applications
Carolina Farm Credit has announced that it is now accepting grant applications for the Corporate Mission Fund. “Our Corporate Mission Fund is another way that Carolina Farm Credit strives to enhance agriculture and the rural communities in North Carolina.” said Vance Dalton, CEO, Carolina Farm Credit. The Corporate Mission Fund operates on an application-based grant system. Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 per year to help in their endeavors to promote agriculture as well as stimulate the local agricultural economy in the western half of North Carolina. Grant applications will be accepted to September 1, 2017. For more information and to apply, please visit the Carolina Farm Credit Corporate Mission Fund page.
