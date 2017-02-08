Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Our Mission Fund Applications | Main | Car Break-Ins »
Wednesday
Feb082017

Ruth Pimento Spread Recall

DateWednesday, February 8, 2017 at 12:16PM

Ruth's Salads has announced a recall of its Original Pimento Spread in 7-ounce plastic containers after determining it could be contaminated with Listeria. A statement from the Charlotte-based company said the contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Check the label: Any spread from Lot #16, with a sell-by date of April 30, 2017, should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-532-0409

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.