Ruth Pimento Spread Recall
Ruth's Salads has announced a recall of its Original Pimento Spread in 7-ounce plastic containers after determining it could be contaminated with Listeria. A statement from the Charlotte-based company said the contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Check the label: Any spread from Lot #16, with a sell-by date of April 30, 2017, should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-532-0409
