Wilkes DSS Audit Results: Best in State
Congratulations are in order for the Wilkes Dept of Social Services. During 2016, 10 NC counties were chosen to undergo a state audit. Wilkes was one of the 10 that completed months of auditing. The result, Wilkes County was the best in the state. Error rates, which the state requires to be less than 3 percent, ranged from 1.2 percent in Wilkes to a high of 18.8 percent in Guilford. In timeliness error, Wilkes was lowest at .8 percent to Wake County at a high 26 percent. For re-certifications error rates, Wilkes again was the lowest at zero percent and Guilford the highest at 12.4. In a footnote of the state report: Because the Wilkes error rates were lower than all other counties, a second reviewer tested Wilkes and determined that the low error rates for Wilkes are correct. DSS Director John Blevins said the staff at Wilkes DSS works hard, and he credits them the positive results from the state audit.
Reader Comments