Thursday
Feb092017

Blood Test, Kidney Function, and Stroke

DateThursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:57AM

A routine blood test that measures kidney function can be a valuable predictor of short-term outcomes for stroke patients, according to a study led by a neurologist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The study team analyzed data on stroke patients age 65 and older. The researchers found that those patients with renal dysfunction upon admission, as indicated by a blood creatinine test were significantly more likely to die while hospitalized and far less likely to be discharged home. The study is published in the February issue of the journal Stroke.

