NC Ranked 3 on Diseased States List
North Carolina ranked #3 on the top 10 most diseased states list. The report, released on February 7 used a combination of STD data published by the CDC, local county and state health data, and social media surveys, to create a comprehensive look at the state of STDs in the US. The top 10 most diseased states in America are Alaska, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Alabama. For more information, see your doctor or the Wilkes Health Dept.
