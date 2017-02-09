Stewards of Children Training
Stewards of Children, a free child sexual abuse prevention training, will be offered Thursday, February 16th from 6 until 8:15 p.m. at Wilkes Regional Medical Center in North Wilkesboro. Stewards of Children teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The training is recommended for parents and all professionals and volunteers who work with youth. Learn more and register online on the Stewards page at www.safespotwilkes.org.
Reader Comments