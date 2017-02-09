Subscribe to our Content

 

Thursday
Feb092017

Stewards of Children Training

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Stewards of Children, a free child sexual abuse prevention training, will be offered Thursday, February 16th from 6 until 8:15 p.m. at Wilkes Regional Medical Center in North Wilkesboro. Stewards of Children teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The training is recommended for parents and all professionals and volunteers who work with youth. Learn more and register online on the Stewards page at www.safespotwilkes.org.

