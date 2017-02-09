Stolen Car from Store Parking Lot
A vehicle was stolen while the victim was inside the store. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Dollar General on Country Club Road. According to the report, the victim parked their Chevy Tahoe in the store parking lot and went inside. When they returned to the parking lot, the vehicle was gone. The stolen 2011 Chevy Tahoe was valued at $26,000. Sheriff's Investigators do have a description of a white male who is a possible suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing.
Reader Comments