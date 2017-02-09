Subscribe to our Content

 

Thursday
Feb092017

Stolen Car from Store Parking Lot

DateThursday, February 9, 2017 at 12:05PM

A vehicle was stolen while the victim was inside the store.  The Sheriff's Office was called to the Dollar General on Country Club Road.  According to the report, the victim parked their Chevy Tahoe in the store parking lot and went inside.  When they returned to the parking lot, the vehicle was gone.  The stolen 2011 Chevy Tahoe was valued at $26,000.  Sheriff's Investigators do have a description of a white male who is a possible suspect in this case.  The investigation is ongoing.

