Teaming Up for Merlefest
They've decided to team up again for Merlefest. The County entered into a Management Agreement with the Wilkes YMCA, Wilkes Community College, and the WCC Endowment last year for managing the County Campground at Lowe's Park at River's Edge during Merlefest. The contract last year worked really well, and reportedly, saved the County money. The Y also is able to use this as a fundraiser. A proposal to extend the Agreement through Merlefest 2020 was presented this week to Wilkes County Commissioners, who unanimously agreed to continuing the partnership.
