Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stewards of Children Training | Main | NC Ranked 3 on Diseased States List »
Thursday
Feb092017

Tickets for Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival

DateThursday, February 9, 2017 at 12:03PM

Ticket sales for the 6th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival opened this week as festival organizers announced a full roster of exciting artists for the September 9 festival  The festival includes arts and crafts, old-fashioned sidewalk games, many vendors, artisans, a silent auction, classic cars, and music. Musicians can bring instruments to take advantage of the Pickers’ Place jam tent.  The Mocksville, NC festival gates open at September 9th at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. Parking is free. Tickets for Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2017 are on sale now at cbcbluegrass.com.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.