Tickets for Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival
Ticket sales for the 6th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival opened this week as festival organizers announced a full roster of exciting artists for the September 9 festival . The festival includes arts and crafts, old-fashioned sidewalk games, many vendors, artisans, a silent auction, classic cars, and music. Musicians can bring instruments to take advantage of the Pickers’ Place jam tent. The Mocksville, NC festival gates open at September 9th at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. Parking is free. Tickets for Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2017 are on sale now at cbcbluegrass.com.
