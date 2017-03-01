Car in Creek But No Injuries
The car went into the creek but the driver was not injured. According to the report, the female driver who is in her 70's was at a local drive-thru. She said her feet got tangled with something and she accidently accelerated across the parking lot and down an embankment into Moravian Falls Creek off Collegiate Drive. Emergency personnel secured the vehicle and lifted out the driver in a basket. The driver was not injured. Wilkesboro Police investigated the wreck.
