Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Good News: Wilkes School Drop-Out Rate Down | Main | WCC Volunteer Dinner Tomorrow »
Wednesday
Mar012017

Car in Creek But No Injuries

DateWednesday, March 1, 2017 at 12:04PM

The car went into the creek but the driver was not injured.  According to the report, the female driver who is in her 70's was at a local drive-thru.  She said her feet got tangled with something and she accidently accelerated across the parking lot and down an embankment into Moravian Falls Creek off Collegiate Drive.  Emergency personnel secured the vehicle and lifted out the driver in a basket.  The driver was not injured.  Wilkesboro Police investigated the wreck.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.