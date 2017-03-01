Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar012017

Good News: Wilkes School Drop-Out Rate Down

DateWednesday, March 1, 2017 at 12:05PM

The good school news is that fewer students in Wilkes are dropping out. The Wilkes County schools had 79 dropouts at a dropout rate of 2.50 in 2015-16, compared to 85 dropouts and a rate of 2.68 in 2014-15, according to the 2015-16 Consolidated Data Report from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. East Wilkes High School had the biggest decrease but still the second highest number of drop-outs from 31 down to 21 in a year.  North Wilkes had one less from 15 to 14 dropouts; West Wilkes from 17 to 14; Wilkes Central remained unchanged with the highest number of 24; and Wilkes Early College High School unchanged at 2 each year.  Surrounding county school drop-out rates ranged from Alleghany at 4.28 to Elkin at 1.01, so Wilkes still falls in the middle with a rate of 2.50.

