Merlefest App Up Today
MerleFest, slated for April 27-April 30, has announced the return of the Acoustic Kids Showcases to the 2017 festival. The Acoustic Kids Showcases allow the next generation of pickers and singers and other traditional-style performers to highlight their talents for music fans at the four-day festival. Young pickers and singers are encouraged to apply before the March 21 deadline in order to perform during the showcases. Also, The MerleFest 2017 mobile app and stage schedules will be available on March 1. The app is being offered at no charge to users and features the 2017 lineup and stage schedules, artist biographies, map, announcements, social media links and more.
