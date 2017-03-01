Much Damage and Stolen Property
A local business is reporting a costly break-in and theft. J & B Greene Company in Ronda discovered early yesterday morning that their store was entered by thieves. The front glass of the building was broken out causing 4000 dollars in damages. Several chainsaws and bags of grass seed were stolen. They are still doing an inventory to account for stolen property. There is no word on suspects. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in.
