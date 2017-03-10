Armed Robbery
Five men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Wilkes. A Wilkesboro couple reported a home invasion on February 26th. Reportedly, two men wore masks, were armed, and broke into the house about 3am. A shot was fired that struck a TV in the home. The two people inside the house were not injured but were robbed at gun-point. Sheriff's Investigators found the men involved. 17-year-old Victor Cervantes-Ramirez and 18-year-old Jah'Shawn Royal were charged with attempted murder, robbery, and first-degree burglary. Three other people found at the same location were arrested on drug charges.
