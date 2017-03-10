Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Severe Weather Preparedness Week | Main | Wilkes County Child Fatality Prevention Team Annual Report »
Friday
Mar102017

Armed Robbery

DateFriday, March 10, 2017 at 8:44AM

Five men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Wilkes.  A Wilkesboro couple reported a home invasion on February 26th.  Reportedly, two men wore masks, were armed, and broke into the house about 3am.  A shot was fired that struck a TV in the home.  The two people inside the house were not injured but were robbed at gun-point.  Sheriff's Investigators found the men involved.  17-year-old Victor Cervantes-Ramirez and 18-year-old Jah'Shawn Royal were charged with attempted murder, robbery, and first-degree burglary.  Three other people found at the same location were arrested on drug charges.  

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.