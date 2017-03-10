Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Shoplifting Felony »
Friday
Mar102017

Pre-K Applications for 2017-2018

DateFriday, March 10, 2017 at 8:48AM

Wilkes County Schools Pre-K Classes are accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year.  If your child will be 4 years old on or before August 31, then please call the school in your district and provide initial contact information.  Families will be mailed a screening invitation with an appointment time to attend.  Screenings will take place at each elementary school March 1 through April 12.  For questions, call Wilkes County Schools at 336-667-1121.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.