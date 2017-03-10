Subscribe to our Content

 

Friday
Mar102017

Severe Weather Preparedness Week 

DateFriday, March 10, 2017 at 8:44AM

Governor Roy Cooper has declared March 5-11 Severe Weather Preparedness Week and urges North Carolinians to prepare and practice safety plans in case severe weather strikes, which could happen as soon as tonight according to weather forecasts. North Carolina is traditionally an active tornado and severe thunderstorm state and while severe weather can occur at any time of year, spring is the most active season. Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips:  Develop a family emergency plan; If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you; Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle; and Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle and do not stop under an overpass or bridge.  Get more information online at ReadyNC.org

