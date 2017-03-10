Shoplifting Felony
Usually shoplifting is a misdemeanor charge, but if you remove the anti-theft device, then it's a felony. A white female was observed on in-store surveillance camera taking items from the store and concealing them in her clothing before leaving the store. The woman was stopped in the parking lot and detained until Police arrived. She had removed the anti-theft device from some jewelry and hidden it in her coat pocket. The stolen property was recovered, but the North Wilkesboro woman was arrested and charged with felony larceny.
